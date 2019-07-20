Transfer Rumours: Spurs Offer Llorente New Deal, Inter Turn to Dzeko, Joelinton Update & More

It's transfer rumours time once again.

In today's edition of the rumour mill we've got Tottenham offering a former player a new one-year deal, Inter considering an alternative to Romelu Lukaku and an update on Newcastle's soon-to-be record signing.

Tottenham Offer Fernando Llorente New Deal

Fernando Llorente enjoyed a decent 2018/19 season, registering eight goals and five assists, but it wasn't enough to convince Tottenham to extend his deal in north London, leaving him a free agent.

However, Spurs may be about to pull a U-turn on that decision as, according to the Daily Mail , they have offered the 34-year-old a new one-year deal on reduced terms.

Llorente, who didn't join Spurs on their pre-season tour in Asia, is still reviewing his current options, with Fiorentina being another interested party. The ball is in the Spaniard's court, so Spurs will have to wait and see if their offer is sufficient.

Diego Llorente the Subject of Premier League Interest

From one Llorente to another, this time Real Sociedad's Diego. The defender has forged a decent reputation for himself in La Liga, so it's no surprise to learn that he's a wanted man this summer.





Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Llorente is receiving plenty of interest from a number of Premier League sides, with Liverpool , Tottenham and West Ham all looking like potential contenders to land his signature.

The report goes on to mention that Real Sociedad are expecting to land around €25m for the sale, which is a reasonably modest fee for all of the aforementioned clubs. It's also claimed that Fulham previously sent scouts to keep an eye on the 25-year-old, but their relegation to the Championship sees that he won't be moving to Craven Cottage any time soon.

Inter Could Switch Interest Away From Romelu Lukaku

It's no small secret that Inter have been doing everything in their power to secure a deal for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku , but their efforts have been in vein as the Red Devils are refusing to budge on their £75m valuation.

As a result, Inter could be looking to plan B in the shape of Roma's Edin Dzeko, who would appear to be a much more economically viable option. Calciomercato, as per The Sun , claim that Inter could be set to land Dzeko for as little as £13.5m.

That's not all, as it is even being suggested that Dzeko could be joined in Milan by his current Roma teammate Aleksandar Kolarov.

Crystal Palace Eye Deal for Paulo Diaz

Crystal Palace's hunt for an Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacement continues and they are now said to be eyeing up a move for Chilean right-back Paulo Diaz.





According to the Daily Star , Diaz - who currently plays his football for Al Ahly in Saudi Arabia - has been added to Palace's wishlist and the Eagles may be able to land a deal for the 24-year-old for as little as £5m.





Diaz still has two years left on his current deal, but the report indicates that he is looking to challenge himself in a more prestigious league next season.



Brighton Set to Send Percy Tau Out on Second Loan

Brighton striker Percy Tau impressed on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise during 2018/19, but circumstances will continue to prevent the South African from lining up for the Seagulls.





Tau is still struggling to secure a work permit which means, as reported by The Argus , he is in line for a second consecutive loan spell. Genk are being touted as one of the frontrunners to secure Tau's signature, but they are also joined by French outfit Amiens.





Brighton aren't giving up on Tau just yet and will continue to fight for his work permit, but his situation is being hindered by South Africa's lowly FIFA world ranking.

Derby Line Up Loan Move for Watford's Daniel Bachmann

Daniel Bachmann is still yet to make a first team appearance for Watford and only got his first taste of regular senior football during a loan spell with Kilmarnock during 2018/19.





Football Insider report that the Austrian keeper could be on the move again this summer as Derby, who are now under the leadership of Phillip Cocu, are eyeing up a loan deal this summer which would see him take the number one spot at Pride Park.





Derby goalkeeping coach Shay Given has recommended Bachmann to Cocu having previously worked with the 25-year-old at Stoke.

Hoffenheim Sporting Director Reveals Reason for Delay In Joelinton's Move to Newcastle

Newcastle supporters have been dragged through the mire in recent weeks, but it at least appears as though the Magpies are on course to sign Hoffenheim's Joelinton.

There haven't been too many recent updates regarding the move but Hoffenheim's sporting director Alexander Rosen has revealed that contract details are all that currently stand in the way.

In a report published by Kicker , Rosen said: “The Joelinton deal is still not fixed. We are on the home stretch, but not over the finish line. There are things in contracts and clearing processes that take more than 24 hours."

Kicker also add that the deal is expected to be completed by Monday.



Aston Villa Agree Fee for Mahmoud Hassan

Aston Villa have been plenty busy in the transfer market so far this summer and they are now close to confirming another permanent signing in the shape of Mahmoud Hassan - commonly referred to as Trezeguet.





According to Sky Sports , Villa have agreed an initial fee of £8.5m with Kasimpasa to sign the Egyptian winger, who is already on his way over to England to undergo a medical and agree personal terms.





Trezeguet was in impressive form at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this summer, registering a goal and an assist during the group stages for the host nation.

