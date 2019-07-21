Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Absent From Liverpool Squad Following Return From Injury

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was absent from the Liverpool squad in training as he is following a special training program to make him match fit and ready for the upcoming season.

Having been out for a year with a cruciate ligament rupture, the Liverpool staff have put the English international on a specialist program so that he is not overexerted in training.

This comes after Oxlade-Chamberlain featured against Borussia Dortmund in their 3-2 defeat in Notre Dame where he played for an hour - the most game time he's seen in a fixture since his return from injury.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, manager Jürgen Klopp sees the winger turned midfielder as an important part for his side and will rely on him throughout the upcoming campaign. Therefore, he and his staff are making sure Oxlade-Chamberlain stays fit, healthy and ready for the challenges ahead.

The 25-year-old has impressed for the Reds since his move from Arsenal in August 2017, with his best moments coming against title rivals Manchester City in both the Premier League and Champions League where he scored two stunning long-range efforts.

With captain Jordan Henderson also excited for Chamberlain's return back to full fitness, the energetic midfielder will have to come back and fill some big shoes following Liverpool's triumphant Champions League win.

The Reds have already had some injury problems in pre-season, with Naby Keita still not recovered and keeper Caoimhin Kelleher out for the next few weeks. The squad is also still without some of their biggest names, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino not yet back to training after their summer international duty.