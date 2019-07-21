David de Gea to Sign New Man Utd Contract as Details Emerge of Record Deal

David de Gea is set to sign a new six-year Manchester United contract worth around £375,000-a-week, which will make him the world's highest paid goalkeeper.

The Spaniard has entered the final 12 months of his current deal and was strongly linked with a blockbuster move away from the club this summer.

However, according to The Telegraph, he will put pen to paper on a new six-year contract once United return from their pre-season tour, putting an end to the rumours of an exit from Old Trafford.

De Gea had previously come close to leaving United, with the Red Devils forced to automatically extend his contract to prevent him walking away for free this summer. The likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain were all keen, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have finally secured the Spaniard's future.

It is believed De Gea has always wanted to remain with United but was adamant he should be paid closer to Alexis Sanchez's bumper salary, which proved to be a huge problem in earlier negotiations.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

The constant breakdown in negotiations, coupled with a poor run of form towards the end of last season, left De Gea feeling utterly miserable, but the support he received from Solskjaer and his coaching staff is said to have helped motivate De Gea to get back to his best at Old Trafford.

His new deal, which is worth almost £117m across the entire six years, will come as a huge boost to Solskjaer, who faces the possibility of losing a number of his key players this summer.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been tipped to leave the club, but De Gea has now moved well away from the exit door.

With De Gea's future all but secured, United will now authorise young goalkeeper Dean Henderson's loan move to Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan with the Blades, was being kept around Old Trafford just in case De Gea left the club, but he will now be able to complete a temporary switch to Sheffield United and pick up some much-needed Premier League experience.