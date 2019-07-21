Filipe Luis Announces Atletico Madrid Departure as Defender Brings Second Spell to an End

By 90Min
July 21, 2019

Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis has officially announced his departure from the club upon the expiry of his contract, bringing his eight years as an Atleti player to an end. 

The 33-year-old made well over 300 appearances for Diego Simeone's side, first joining from Deportivo La Coruna in 2010, with an ill-fated one-year spell at Chelsea in 2014 breaking up his stay in the Spanish capital. 

The Brazilian leaves as an undisputed club legend, having been an instrumental part of the side who famously won La Liga in 2013/14, and also lifting the Europa League twice and the Spanish cup among a bustling list of honours. 

At his farewell event, attended by a host of his former and present colleagues, Luis said (as quoted by Cope): "I have lived here for great moments, for me today is not a sad day, it is a happy day because I have given everything for this club.

"I would not like to call it a farewell act, I would like to call it an act of gratitude, for all that I lived here, I would like to thank all those who accompanied me in this incredible adventure, with eight years in Atleti.

"Thanks to you, Michelangelo, for trusting me when I was in the Dépor still injured and then to trust me again to bring me back from London, and allow me to stay another four years, which without a doubt have been the best years of my life."

He was offered a one-year contract extension in Madrid, but opted to leave amidst a summer of rebuilding which sees him become the tenth player to depart permanently, alongside fellow defensive mainstays Diego Godin and Juanfran. 

Though unconfirmed as yet, it is generally expected that he will wind down his career in his native Brazil, with Flamengo strong favourites to become his next club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message