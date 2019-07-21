Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that the decision surrounding Leroy Sane's future ultimately lies with the player.

The treble-winning side is keen to keep its talented winger for the upcoming season, however, the German international has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich throughout the summer.

Guardiola made City's stance on the matter clear whilst speaking about the speculation surrounding Sane's future.

As quoted by Goal, Guardiola said: "We want him to stay. Hopefully, he can stay this season and another one and another one, that's why we offered him a new contract."

"I want him. He has special qualities, we play wingers and we need specific wingers. But it is his decision, it’s the same as what happened with [Jadon] Sancho. We want him, we are giving everything, but in the end, if he doesn’t want, what can you do? Nothing."

Sane played a pivotal part in City's success last season, scoring 16 goals and providing a further 18 assists in 47 appearances. The year before, the youngster was voted PFA Young Player of the Year indicating just how much of an impact he has for the club.

Guardiola will be hoping that the German international makes his decision soon, as the transfer window will be closing shortly on 9 August.

The Citizens have already conducted business in the transfer window, signing Spanish midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club-record £63m. The champions are still, however, in need of a replacement for club legend Vincent Kompany who departed earlier in the window to boyhood club Anderlecht.

City have been in Asia competing in the Premier League Asia Trophy as part of their preparation for next season. The Citizens resoundingly swept away West Ham in the semi-final but couldn't get the better of Wolves, losing on penalties in the final.