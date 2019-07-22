Manchester United are one step closer to landing Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, with both sides reportedly anticipating a medical being completed this week.

The Foxes have been holding out for a fee of £80m that would make Maguire the most expensive defender in history, eclipsing the £75m fee that Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk 18 months ago.

United agreed to Leicester's demands a number of weeks ago, with talks since then focused on the proposed deal's payment structure.

Now, a report from The Independent describes the transfer as 'imminent' and suggests that the £80m sum will be broken into an initial transfer fee of £70m, plus a further £10m in add-ons.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers stated last week that no buyer had met the club's valuation of Maguire and that he would remain at King Power Stadium until the situation changed. Now, it appears to have changed, with a move to United potentially just days from completion.

Maguire would become not only the most expensive defender in history, he would also break Kyle Walker's £50m record as the most expensive English player of all time after his move to Manchester City.

Maguire began his career at boyhood club Sheffield United, later moving on to Hull and establishing himself in the Premier League with the Tigers during the 2016/17 campaign. He moved to Leicester for around £17m that summer and soon made his senior England debut.

While growing up a Sheffield United fan, it was reported last week that Maguire is keen on making the switch to Old Trafford in order to emulate childhood heroes Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.