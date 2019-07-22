Kylian Mbappe to Become Highest Paid PSG Player With Neymar 'Nearing' Barcelona Return

By 90Min
July 22, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Kylian Mbappe a new contract using the money freed up by Neymar's departure, with the Brazilian believed to be nearing a return to Barcelona.

Neymar is said to be keen on a move back to Camp Nou, although there are conflicting reports about Barcelona's interest in such a deal.

RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

However, El Pais (via Sport) state that Neymar's departure from PSG is almost a certainty, and the Ligue 1 side are eager to part ways with the Brazilian in order to offer Mbappe a bumper new deal.

Once Neymar's €30m-a-year wages are off the books, PSG are ready to make Mbappe the highest paid player in the club's history by bumping his salary up to around €50m per season.

Club officials fear that Manchester City may soon look to make a bid for Mbappe, so they are eager to tie his future down as soon as possible to make an exit from the Parc des Princes incredibly unlikely.

City boss Pep Guardiola is thought to be a huge fan of Mbappe, who netted a stunning 39 goals in 43 appearances for PSG last season, and the Ligue 1 side fear that losing Mbappe would be more painful than losing Neymar.

Barcelona are said to have offered PSG £90m plus two first-team stars in exchange for Neymar, with the Ligue 1 side allowed to pick from Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane DembeleIvan RakiticNelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti and Malcom.

However, PSG sporting director Leonardo recently insisted that they were yet to receive any 'concrete offers' for the wantaway Brazilian.

What's certain is that PSG are not prepared to part with Neymar for cheap, and it would take an offer somewhere close to the €222m they spent to sign him in 2017 for them to even consider his departure.

