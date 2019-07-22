Liverpool 1-2 Sevilla: Reds Fall to Consecutive Defeats as 10-Man Sevilla Hold on for Feisty Win

Liverpool fell to back-to-back defeats in pre-season on Sunday as Sevilla picked up a 2-1 victory, in what was an incredibly feisty affair.

Having fallen 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp was eager for his side to bounce back with a win against the La Liga side to help build momentum heading into the new season.

However, they fell behind in the first half as former Manchester City man Nolito's curling strike flew past impressive stand-in goalkeeper Andy Lonergan and into the back of the net. Divock Origi brought his side level shortly before the interval after he fired in from a corner, and Klopp opted to make 11 changes for the second half to try push for a winner.

The substitutions took most of the energy out of the game, but proceedings certainly stepped up a notch in the 76th minute.

A Sevilla player went down through injury, but young left-back Yasser Larouci opted to play on instead of kicking the ball out. The La Liga side were left incensed by his decision, and defender Joris Gnagnon responded by unleashing a disgraceful kick at Larouci which saw him deservedly dismissed.

Larouci was stretchered off the field, and 10-man Sevilla sat back to absorb pressure until the end of the game. They fought off Liverpool's advances, and even managed to net a 90th-minute winner through Alejandro Pozo, condemning Liverpool to consecutive defeats.





Sevilla could have also seen midfielder Ever Banega sent off for an elbow on Harry Wilson, although the referee was clearly reluctant to issue red cards in what was supposed to be a friendly affair.

Whilst the result rarely matters in pre-season, Klopp will certainly be frustrated to fall to back-to-back losses, whilst potential injuries could also prove to be a serious problem as the new Premier League season approaches.





They will certainly be hoping that their next fixture - a meeting with Sporting CP on Thursday - will be contested in better spirits.