La Liga champions Barcelona will face off against Europa League winners Chelsea in a preseason friendly on Tuesday, July 23, in Saitama Stadium in Japan.

The club friendly will mark Barcelona's first preseason contest of the summer and will serve as an opportunity for B team players to showcase their talent ahead of the 2019-20 La Liga campaign. The team will be without the likes of Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez after all three participated in this year's Copa America.

Chelsea looks to bounce back after falling 1–0 to Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale on Friday. The team was without Tammy Abraham and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga due to illness. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, ​Willian and ​Antonio Rudiger are also absent as they continue rehabilitation from long-term injuries. The match also provides U.S. international Christian Pulisic to carve out a greater role under new manager Frank Lampard after he played his first 25 minutes in a Chelsea shirt in the defeat.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV or via WatchESPN.

