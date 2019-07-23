Bruno Fernandes Reveals Desire to Play in Premier League as Man Utd & Spurs Ready Bids

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he would like to play in the Premier League, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur ready to go head to head for his signature this summer.

The Portugal international has been the subject of intense speculation for what feels like an eternity, with a number of Premier League sides believed to be keen on recruiting Fernandes.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Fernandes, speaking to reporters (via A Bola) insisted that there has been no developments on his future, although he would be eager to make the move to the Premier League.

He said: "The president will decide my future, not me. I don't care about the market, I've talked about this many times.

"The only thing I can tell you is that I need to catch this flight [to the pre-season clash with Liverpool]. Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don't know, it's the coach who decides.

"I have told you I'd like to play in England, but I don't care about it right now. If it could be this season? It could be when the club decides, I'm not in charge."

Fernandes remains under contract with Sporting until the summer of 2023, and it is believed that his deal contains a release clause of £31m. However, should Sporting choose to reject offers above that amount, Fernandes will be due around £4.5m in compensation.

It seems almost certain that that will happen, with club president Frederico Varandas confirming to RTP that Fernandes will only be sold if a side can offer more than €62m (around £56m).

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

United and Spurs are both thought to be seriously keen on Fernandes, who racked up a stunning 32 goals and 18 assists in all competitions last season.





The two sides are expected to lodge official bids with Sporting in the near future, but it appears as though Varandas is prepared to dig his heels in and demand a huge fee for the 24-year-old midfielder.