Chivas vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch 2019 ICC

How to watch Chivas face Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday, July 23.

By Michael Shapiro
July 23, 2019

Atletico Madrid will face Chivas Guadalajara in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday. First kick from Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

The match marks the beginning of Atletico Madrid's time in the USA, which includes an ICC friendly against Real Madrid and a featured spot as the opponent in the MLS All-Star Game. The matches come at an important time for Atleti, which is in the midst of a major transition after losing Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, Rodri to Man City and Diego Godin to Inter Milan. The club has made additions of its own, including Portuguese rising star Joao Felix and Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera.

Chivas Guadalajara is 0–2 in ICC play thus far, with its most recent loss coming against Benfica on July 20. Fiorentina beat Chivas in its first ICC game on July 16. Since then, Chivas opened play in the new Liga MX season, falling to Santos Laguna 3-0 on Sunday.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match: 

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: Watch the match live online via WatchESPN.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

