Crystal Palace: 5 of the Eagles' Best Youngsters Who Deserve a Shot at the First Team in 2019/20

Crystal Palace's academy has produced a number of top talents over the last decade and a half, some of which have gone to play at the highest level.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the latest graduate to have secured a dream move to Manchester United, whilst rumours linking Wilfried Zaha to the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich continue to circulate this summer.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Nathaniel Clyne, Victor Moses and Wayne Routledge are three other examples of players who have enjoyed highly successful top flight careers, with Moses a Premier League winner with Chelsea.

Whilst the current crop of youngsters may not have covered themselves in glory recently, having been hammered 6-2 by Barnet in a pre-season friendly, there are a number of top talents breaking through - with many destined for first-team superstardom.

The time to see them may come this season - so here's five prospects who could, and perhaps should, be given that opportunity during the 2019/20 campaign.

James Daly

Henry Browne/GettyImages

18-year-old striker Daly has impressed at every age group since joining Palace at Under-14 level.

Scoring goals as a 16-year-old for the Under-18 side kickstarted an incredible rise, which eventually saw him called up to the Under-23s for the second half of the 2018/19 campaign. A hat-trick against Queens Park Rangers prompted Roy Hodgson to select him for a senior game against Bournemouth - but he remained an unused substitute.

Palace are in dire need of a prolific striker and could do far worse than offer a youth starlet the opportunity to prove himself at the top level.

Jason Lokilo

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

With Wilfried Zaha seemingly on his way out of Selhurst Park and the transfer deadline fast approaching, Hodgson may be forced to turn to youth as a replacement come the start of the season.

Pacey winger Jason Lokilo spent last season out on loan with French second tier side Lorient, where he only made five appearances.

But as someone who has already made his senior debut in south London - during a cup tie against Ipswich back in 2017 - he's surely a player the manager will have in mind ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Nya Kirby

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

A member of England's victorious Under-17 World Cup-winning squad, the midfielder played in six of the young Three Lions' seven games, scoring the vital penalty to earn his side a win against Japan at the round of 16 stage.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youth prospect was part of the squad which faced his old club in February, but is yet to make his senior debut despite featuring heavily during pre-season that year.





Nonetheless, he's gradually getting more experience of senior football under his belt, most recently spending last season on loan with Blackpool. He scored once during his 11 appearances for the Tangerines before returning to Palace and joining his teammates for the pre-season tour of Switzerland.

Brandon Aveiro

Henry Browne/GettyImages

The Portuguese youngster got the perfect gift when he signed a professional contract with the Eagles on his 17th birthday.

He made an immediate impact, celebrating his new deal with a hat-trick for the Under-18s during a 4-2 victory over Watford. He then put four past Birmingham City in similar fashion, only further displaying his clinical nature which, again, is exactly what Crystal Palace are in desperate need of.

He's already caught the eye of his national team as well, having been called up for a training camp with Portugal's Under-18s earlier this year.

Luke Dreher

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Despite only being 17 at the time, central midfielder Luke Dreher became a regular for the development side during the 2015/16 campaign.

He then went on to earn the Under-18s Player of the Year award during a campaign which saw him feature on the bench for the first team during a trip to Manchester United.

But his impressive emergence was followed by an injury stricken 18 months, and he has only returned to action recently.

His resilience to overcome this difficult period saw him earn his Premier League debut as a substitute against Bournemouth on the final day of last season, a sign of what might be to come for Dreher during the 2019/20 campaign.