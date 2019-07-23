Granit Xhaka Confident That Second Season Under Unai Emery Will Be More Successful

By 90Min
July 23, 2019

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has stated that the Arsenal squad are fare more likely to be successful this season as their familiarity with Unai Emery grows.

The Swiss international spoke in a press conference and asserted that he and the Gunners are ready to start the season on the front foot, feeling far more comfortable and aware of their managers plans and style.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Xhaka said "We know Unai now for one year. We know him, how he wants to play, the philosophy, the ideas...It is not easy if you have a new staff and to take the ideas so fast but now it is the second year, we know what we want, he knows us better than last season". This follows Arsenal's mixed season, in which they reached the Europa League final and narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot.


Xhaka went on to state the importance of starting the season as they mean to go on "What is important is to start very well, to take the three points in the Premier League. Last season we lost the first two games and this season it is important to start well".

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Arsenal are currently on their pre-season tour in the United States of America, and have started incredibly successfully. The Gunners have already beaten Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, with a game against La Liga giants Real Madrid to come next.


Xhaka acknowledged that Arsenal "started pre-season very well, we work very hard" and that "You can see we have a good spirit". Arsenal fan's will be hoping that the Gunners hit the ground running this season as they fight to return into the top four.


Arsenal's first game of the season is against Newcastle United on 11 August.

