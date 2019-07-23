Kurt Zouma Insists He Is Happy at Chelsea as He Targets Breakthrough Under Frank Lampard

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has revealed that he does not want to leave the club this summer, amid rumours of a potential permanent move to Everton.

The Toffees are believed to be desperate to lure Zouma, who spent last season on loan with the club, back to Goodison Park, and there were even reports that the Frenchman was prepared to hand in a transfer request in order to force a move to Everton.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

However, speaking to the media (via The Mirror), Zouma insisted that he is happy at Stamford Bridge and he simply wants to compete for first-team football under Frank Lampard, who has made no secret of his desire to keep Zouma at the club.

He said: “I’m happy with what the manager said about me. That means he is seeing the work I’m doing and I’m very pleased with that. We had a chat, and he was very good with me. He is a very good manager.

“I enjoyed my time at Everton but I’m a Chelsea player and we’ll see what will happens in the future. I think it will be here at Chelsea. This is a chance for me. I went out on loan last season but I’m a Chelsea player and I want to do well to get my chance and be here.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/GettyImages

“It was a very good season for me. It was very good for my development. After my injury I was ready to play week-in week-out.

“Going there I did that and improved myself technically and tactically in every aspect with the manager there. I am a better player. Everything has improved in my game. I still have a lot to learn and to work on but I feel I have done a lot.

“There is a lot of quality here. It depends on the manager. He can only play with two centre-backs. He has to make the choice but he is lucky because he has good players. It will be hard for him to make that choice but that is what we’re here for.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“[Game time] is very important for me. It was one of my targets to get into the France team. I had been there before and wanted to come back.

“I managed to do that. Now the target is to play at the Euros - but to be there you have to be playing at your club. So I am working very hard.”