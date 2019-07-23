Premier League and La Liga Announce New Multi-Year Partnerships With Budweiser

By 90Min
July 23, 2019

The Premier League and La Liga have announced new multi-year partnerships with Budweiser that will begin in time for the 2019/20 season and marks the start of the 'Be a King' campaign.


The deals make Budweiser the 'official beer' of both enormously popular leagues, with the American company's sponsorship covering more than 20 countries across five continents.

Budweiser has already been heavily involved in football sponsorship for a number of years after a long partnership with the FIFA World Cup, while earlier this summer a landmark deal was announced with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States.

"We are excited to kick-off these long-term partnerships with the Premier League and La Liga, two world-class football competitions. These partnerships will allow us to further connect with key consumers and football fans across the globe," said Pedro Earp, chief marketing officer at AB InBev.

"We are passionate about football, and so are our consumers, so we couldn't be prouder to celebrate the sport, the players, and most importantly, the fans."

Richard Masters, interim chief executive of the Premier League said, "We are delighted to announce Budweiser as a new Premier League partner. Budweiser has a track record of innovative football sponsorships, including partnering with the FIFA World Cup over many years.


"We look forward to working together to bring our new partnership to life and capturing the imagination of our fans all over the world."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

La Liga President Javier Tebas also commented, "We're committed to growing the passion for football around the world. This historic partnership with Budweiser will only add to the growing excitement and anticipation for this year's season and we're thrilled to have them as partners.

"The global visibility of Spanish clubs will be strengthened thanks to this agreement."

      Modal message