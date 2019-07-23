Virgil van Dijk Highlights 'Madness' Period in Liverpool Schedule for 2019/20 Season

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has suggested that Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League may lie in their ability to conquer the month of December and its infamously tight schedule of games, which the defender dubbed 'a madness'.

Though this is the first season in which the Premier League will enjoy a winter break, Liverpool will be taking part in the Club World Cup, due to their success in last season's Champions League.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

While speaking with BBC Sport, Van Dijk reflected: "There are so many games. Our December period is a madness, basically."





Liverpool are currently scheduled for six Premier League games in December but also face the prospect of the Club World Cup, while the third round of the FA Cup follows at the start of January.





Though Liverpool managed their sixth European Cup triumph in 2018/19, they painfully missed out on what could have been their first league title of the Premier League era.





Van Dijk acknowledged the desire Liverpool fans have to finally become Premier League champions, saying: "Last season we lost only one game, we did everything we could but City were just a little bit better than us.





"Every Liverpool fan dreams of the Premier League. Everyone is waiting for it. We were so close last year, unfortunately it didn't happen but the only thing we can do is go for it."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Though Liverpool stacked up a monolithic 97 points last season, it wasn't enough to clinch the title over Manchester City.





Van Dijk didn't shy away from praising the Premier League champions however, adding "You have to do a similar number again, look at City they are a fantastic team".





Liverpool kick off the new Premier League season against Championship winners Norwich City on 9 August.