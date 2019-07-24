Barcelona Third Kit 2019/20: Leaked '90s Throwback Shirt Sure to Be a Hit With Fans

By 90Min
July 24, 2019

An image of the expected new Barcelona third kit for the 2019/20 season has been leaked online ahead of its official release and it is set to be a popular one with fans around the world after drawing significant influence from two former kits worn during the 1990s.

The patterned light blue design instantly throws up memories of former Camp Nou greats like Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Hristo Stoichkov, Pep Guardiola, Romario, Ronald Koeman and others.

Although the original version wasn't made by Nike, the logo on this one is also a nod back to the 1990s, featuring the word 'Nike' alongside the famous swoosh.

Barça have already gone retro with their away kit for the upcoming season after releasing a yellow shirt with a diagonal stripe reminiscent of the late great Johan Cruyff in the 1970s.

The club has also made the bold choice to ditch their traditional stripes with the new home kit, instead opting for a red and blue check pattern.

Ernesto Valvede's Barça squad are currently on pre-season tour in Japan, where they will meet Camp Nou legend Andres Iniesta in a friendly with Vissel Kobe at the weekend.

The players will return to Catalonia in August to face Arsenal in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy, before then jetting off again to face Napoli in two exhibition games in the United States in the first ever La Liga-Serie A Cup. The new La Liga seasons begins in Bilbao on 16 August.

