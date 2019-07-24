Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Denies Rumours of Bayern Munich Bid for Espanyol Star Marc Roca

Bayern Munich have not made any bids for Espanyol star Marc Roca, according to chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The defensive midfielder played a key role in Spain’s victorious European Under-21 Championship campaign to gain the attention of Europe’s top clubs, with Italian giants Inter also interested in securing the youngster's signature.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Espanyol following the tournament but Rummenigge has denied that the Bundesliga champions have had a bid rejected. Roca, who helped his side to seventh place and a Europa League spot in last season’s La Liga, is understood to have a release clause of around €40m in his contract.

In comments made to reporters, carried by AS, Rummenigge said: “There has been no contract or negotiation with the club.

“But I understand he has a clause in the contract.”

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The chief executive also spoke about Jerome Boateng, indicating the centre back could remain at the Allianz Arena after impressing during pre-season.

Regarding Boateng, Rummenigge added: “He has behaved very positively within the team and collected bonus points.”

The 30-year-old German was widely expected to leave Bayern this summer with reports suggesting Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were interested in signing him.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Bayern’s transfer plans were dealt a significant blow after reports emerged claiming target Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea that will see the 18-year-old earn £100,000-a-week.

Bayern will now have to turn their attention to alternative attacking options to bolster their frontline after the departure of club legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The German giants have been linked with the likes of Gareth Bale, Leroy Sane and Wilfried Zaha over the summer.