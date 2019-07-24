Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Denies Rumours of Bayern Munich Bid for Espanyol Star Marc Roca

By 90Min
July 24, 2019

Bayern Munich have not made any bids for Espanyol star Marc Roca, according to chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The defensive midfielder played a key role in Spain’s victorious European Under-21 Championship campaign to gain the attention of Europe’s top clubs, with Italian giants Inter also interested in securing the youngster's signature.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Espanyol following the tournament but Rummenigge has denied that the Bundesliga champions have had a bid rejected. Roca, who helped his side to seventh place and a Europa League spot in last season’s La Liga, is understood to have a release clause of around €40m in his contract.

In comments made to reporters, carried by AS, Rummenigge said: “There has been no contract or negotiation with the club.

“But I understand he has a clause in the contract.”

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The chief executive also spoke about Jerome Boateng, indicating the centre back could remain at the Allianz Arena after impressing during pre-season.

Regarding BoatengRummenigge added: “He has behaved very positively within the team and collected bonus points.”

The 30-year-old German was widely expected to leave Bayern this summer with reports suggesting Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were interested in signing him.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Bayern’s transfer plans were dealt a significant blow after reports emerged claiming target Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea that will see the 18-year-old earn £100,000-a-week.

Bayern will now have to turn their attention to alternative attacking options to bolster their frontline after the departure of club legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The German giants have been linked with the likes of Gareth BaleLeroy Sane and Wilfried Zaha over the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message