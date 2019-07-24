Newcastle 'on the Verge' of Second Summer Signing as Allan Saint-Maximin Rumours Gather Pace

By 90Min
July 24, 2019

Newcastle could be set to make their second signing of the summer, with a report suggesting they are 'on the verge' of completing a £20m move for Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The 22-year-old, who shares an agent with club-record arrival Joelinton, appeared to hint that he could be playing alongside the former Hoffenheim star next season by liking an Instagram post that the Brazilian forward made upon confirmation of his transfer.

According to the Shields Gazzette, Newcastle will have to pay in the region of £20m to secure Saint-Maximin's signature, and club representatives left the country last night to conclude negotiations for the deal.

Newcastle have been searching for a winger since the departure of Ayoze Perez last month to Leicester. Perez was the Magpies top scorer in the Premier League last season, leaving Saint-Maximin with big boots to fill should he join the club.

Despite not yet earning a cap for the senior French national team, Saint-Maximin has already shown plenty of promise in his fledgeling career. He has been at Nice for the past two seasons and scored six goals alongside providing five assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season, helping the club to a seventh-placed finish in the table.

With the Saint-Maximin deal almost completed, Newcastle are expected to set their sights on a left back next, as manager Steve Bruce looks to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. 


Newcastle begin their 2019/20 season at home to Arsenal, whilst they will also face Tottenham and Liverpool within their first five Premier League games.

