Why Everton Soares Is a Safer Bet for Arsenal Than Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal fans must be sick to death with the constant talk of their reduced summer transfer budget.

A reported £45m kitty handed to Unai Emery - following the club's failure to reclaim a Champions League place last season - has been both lamented and scoffed at by the club's supporters as being woefully inadequate, given the scale of the work required at the Emirates.

Regardless of the grumbling from the terraces, it appears that the club's hierarchy is facing up to fiscal reality. This has been perfectly exemplified by the recent reports linking Arsenal with Gremio winger Everton Soares.

What these links to the attacker mean for the interest in Wilfried Zaha, is as of yet unclear.

It seems, however, that it may be either Zaha or Everton that will be signed by the club given the lack of funds available.

And if they have to choose, it really should be Everton.

The 23-year-old Brazilian has had success at club level, but it was at the Copa America where he proved himself to be a serious talent.

With the Seleção this summer he remained completely unfazed by the daunting task of filling the Neymar shaped hole in Brazil's forward line. Relishing the challenge, he was a key cog in his nation's Copa America triumph, linking up beautifully with Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus on home soil.





With two major honours under his belt already - the Copa America and the Copa Libertadores - he is developing a taste for success and showcasing a winning mentality which would be most welcome at Arsenal.

Congrats to the 🇧🇷 national team and especially our Everton for winning the Copa America! Oh, and nice goal! 👌⚽🏆 pic.twitter.com/kZ1xYhDvJ3 — Grêmio FBPA English (@gremio_en) July 7, 2019

Everton posses raw natural ability from the wing. Cutting in with menace and purpose, he is nimble across the ground and a real nightmare for full backs. His feet are wonderfully quick and he can chip in with his fair share of goals, 52 of them in all competitions to date to be precise.

He would be a dream addition for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, creating pockets of space for the forwards and drawing out deep-lying defenders with his pace and distribution. It is a mouth-watering prospect for Arsenal fans.

Regarding Zaha, of course, his failure at Old Trafford is by no means a guarantee that he'd blow it at Arsenal.

A productive spell at Selhurst Park has seen Zaha's status and confidence rise to the extent that he is clearly restless for a move away from Croydon, to prove himself at a bigger club.

3 - Wilfried Zaha has scored in three consecutive league appearances for the first time in his career. Roll. pic.twitter.com/HvLkRlmCqG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2019

However, the pressure to thrive at Arsenal would be considerable. At Palace, the odd miss here, a fluffed ball from a promising position there is not a disaster, but at Arsenal it is a different story. The headlines are bigger, the margins for success or failure much slimmer, the pressure would be on Zaha to fulfil to his huge price tag.

It would be the same for Everton as well. However, he has already proven that he can thrive under such pressure with Brazil this summer. At 23, he has time on his side to adapt his game and physically grow into the demands of the Premier League.





Ultimately it may well come down to brass tax. Crystal Palace have reportedly valued Zaha at an eye watering £80m. Everton would cost less than half of that fee.





With money so tight at the Emirates this summer, this may well tip the balance in the favour of the Brazilian. It would be a wise investment for a growing talent.