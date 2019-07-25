9 Emergency Full-Back Targets for Liverpool Following Nathaniel Clyne Injury

Nathaniel Clyne has been forced out of Liverpool's pre-season squad after suffering a dreaded anterior cruciate ligament injury (ACL) injury during their friendly match against Portuguese giants Sporting CP.





With the 28-year-old expected to be out of action until 2019, Liverpool could be forced into the transfer market to find a back-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of what fans will hope is a title-challenging Premier League campaign.





Although Jürgen Klopp's claimed that the club's approach in the transfer market won't change, here's a list of free agents and players available on the cheap, as well as academy players, who could step in to fill Clyne's shoes next season.

Free Agents

Danny Simpson

David Rogers/GettyImages

It's hardly going to get fans out of their seat, but Champions League winner and two-time Premier League champions could be a smart signing for the Reds on a short-term contract, even if he only ever features in throwaway games in the Carabao Cup.

Ending a five-year spell with Leicester City this summer, Simpson wouldn't cost Liverpool an arm and a leg in wages if they decided to make a move ahead of the new season.

Dani Alves

LUIS ACOSTA/GettyImages

One of this summer's more glamorous free agents, Brazil international Dani Alves has already been linked with a number of top-six sides in the Premier League.

The Barcelona legend was considered as the best right-back in the world just a few years ago and even maintained a very high level during his most recent spell in the French capital with Paris Saint-Germain.

Douglas

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Another Brazilian who used to ply his trade for Barcelona, 28-year-old Douglas has found himself without a club this summer after five years in Catalonia, which included loan spells with Sporting Gijón, S.L. Benfica and Sivasspor.

He only ever made eight appearances with Barça, and although Douglas' career in Europe has never been able to kick-off, he could be an adequate stop-gap while they wait for Clyne to return to full fitness.

Ricardo van Rhijn

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The former Netherlands international has floated between Holland and Belgium since leaving Ajax in 2016, but Ricardo van Rhijn became a free agent this summer and has plenty of time to pick his next move.





The 28-year-old has experience at every level of the game, and he'd certainly follow the club's recent trend of signing Dutch defenders to bolster their ranks.

Timothée Kolodziejczak

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Not a natural right-back, but former France Under-20 international Timothée Kolodziejczak could tick more than a few boxes at Anfield this summer.





He's played as a centre-back throughout his career but has also spent time coving at full-back, and the 27-year-old will be available on a free transfer after leaving Mexican giants Tigres UANL at the end of the season.

Expiring Contracts

Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain)

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

A player who Liverpool fans will be all too familiar with following his goal at Anfield in last season's Champions League group stages, Belgium international Thomas Meunier is on course to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2020.

He's already been linked with a budget move away from the French capital and he's attracted interest from the Premier League, but it's unlikely that Meunier would be happy to move to sit behind Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order.

Timothy Castagne ( Atalanta B.C.)

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

While Meunier might be Belgium's first-choice right-back, 23-year-old Timothy Castagne has already started to break into the senior national team where he could offer a long-term alternative for Roberto Martinez.

Castagne is a versatile full-back and can play on either side, as well as further up the pitch, and CIES Football Observatory believes that the Belgian could be available for as little as €15m this summer.

Cédric Soares (Southampton)

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Having spent the second half of last season on loan with Inter, Cédric Soares is set to go into the final year of his contract with Southampton.





But the German-born, Portugal international has been tipped to leave the south coast in a cut-price deal worth an estimated €10m, and Liverpool would have little trouble muscling their way in to raid Southampton once again.

Joakim Mæhle Pedersen (K.R.C. Genk)

YORICK JANSENS/GettyImages

Denmark Under-21 international Joakim Mæhle is still an up and coming player in Europe, but the Genk star has come on leaps and bounds since moving the Belgium in 2017.





Genk still hold an option to extend Mæhle's contract by a further season, but as things stand the 22-year-old is set to become a free agent next summer.

Liverpool Academy

Ki-Jana Hoever

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

17-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever has already made a senior appearance for Liverpool despite only joining the club from Ajax last summer.





He's already established himself as a standout player at Under-17 international level and can play as either a natural right-back or also as a centre-back.

Neco Williams

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

One of the lesser-known players from Liverpool's academy, 18-year-old Neco Williams has already broken into the club's Under-23 side - making a dozen appearances in Premier League 2.

He signed his first professional contract with the club earlier this year and looks to be on the brink of a first-team call-up, with Clyne's recent injury potentially the catalyst for a quickfire route into Klopp's first-team.

Yasser Larouci

Joe Robbins/GettyImages

Having already spent two years working through Liverpool's academy system, full-back Yasser Larouci came through the same Le Havre academy that has produced the likes of Ferland Mendy, Lassana Diarra and Riyad Mahrez.

Larouci has also been included in the club's current pre-season tour, where he's featured against Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.