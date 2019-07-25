Arsenal Signs William Saliba, Loans Him Back to Saint-Etienne

The signing is Arsenal's second one of the day after landing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

By 90Min
July 25, 2019

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of highly-rated defender William Saliba from Saint-Etienne on a long-term deal, before immediately sending the player back to the Ligue 1 side on loan for the 2019/20 season.

The Gunners had been locked in negotiations over a deal for the 18-year-old, with the structure of payments and Saint-Etienne's demands that the player be loaned back to the club making an agreement hard to reach.

A solution has finally been found, however, with Arsenal confirming on their official Twitter account that Saliba has put pen to paper on what's thought to be a five-year deal.

Unai Emery's side fought off late competition from north London rivals Tottenham for the Frenchman's signature, but Arsenal have secured a move for the player who broke into Les Verts' first team last season, making 16 appearances in Ligue 1.

The fee for Saliba is rumored to be around the €30m mark, with Saliba heading back to Saint-Etienne on a season-long loan to continue his development.

