Everton Step Up Wilfried Zaha Chase With Club-Record Bid to Hijack Arsenal Move

By 90Min
July 25, 2019

Everton are ready to officially enter the race to sign wantaway Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, with a bid being lined up in an attempt to gazump Arsenal for the Ivorian.

Zaha has made it clear he sees his future away from Selhurst Park as he searches for European football, with the Gunners (up until now) the only side to act on their interest. So far, Unai Emery's side have seen two bids knocked back by the south London side.

It appears the Gunners now have firm competition in the form of the Toffees, however, as the Daily Mail claim that a £55m offer is being readied by Marco Silva's side as they look to test the water with an opening bid.

Considering Palace's valuation of Zaha is £80m, it is likely the offer will be knocked back immediately. However, the bid signals a statement of intent on Everton's part - with their previous transfer record being the £45m spent on Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Mail state they've contacted the Eagles and are 'serious' about signing the 26-year-old, while there are claims that should a bidding war ensue, then the club would be willing to bid as high as £70m.

While Everton, much like Arsenal, can't offer Zaha the Champions League football he craves, Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri wants to build a side capable of challenging the Premier League's top four.

Palace chairman Steve Parish had told the winger the club will not stand in his way if a reasonable offer comes in.

Both Arsenal and Everton will be keen on is taking the saga towards the tail end of the window, where there is a possibility Palace's stance may wane given the player's desire to leave.

The two clubs may yet face further competition from Bayern Munich - who definitely can offer Champions League football - as 90min understands the German giants are still considering a move, having missed out on Callum Hudson-Odoi.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message