Everton Step Up Wilfried Zaha Chase With Club-Record Bid to Hijack Arsenal Move

Everton are ready to officially enter the race to sign wantaway Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, with a bid being lined up in an attempt to gazump Arsenal for the Ivorian.

Zaha has made it clear he sees his future away from Selhurst Park as he searches for European football, with the Gunners (up until now) the only side to act on their interest. So far, Unai Emery's side have seen two bids knocked back by the south London side.

It appears the Gunners now have firm competition in the form of the Toffees, however, as the Daily Mail claim that a £55m offer is being readied by Marco Silva's side as they look to test the water with an opening bid.

Everton ready to offer £55m to hijack Arsenal's move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha | @AdrianJKajumba https://t.co/4bIieNgOJA pic.twitter.com/LER3UoIx56 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 24, 2019

Considering Palace's valuation of Zaha is £80m, it is likely the offer will be knocked back immediately. However, the bid signals a statement of intent on Everton's part - with their previous transfer record being the £45m spent on Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Mail state they've contacted the Eagles and are 'serious' about signing the 26-year-old, while there are claims that should a bidding war ensue, then the club would be willing to bid as high as £70m.

While Everton, much like Arsenal, can't offer Zaha the Champions League football he craves, Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri wants to build a side capable of challenging the Premier League's top four.

Pool side chilling 💧 pic.twitter.com/2yETI82Z2S — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 23, 2019

Palace chairman Steve Parish had told the winger the club will not stand in his way if a reasonable offer comes in.

Both Arsenal and Everton will be keen on is taking the saga towards the tail end of the window, where there is a possibility Palace's stance may wane given the player's desire to leave.

The two clubs may yet face further competition from Bayern Munich - who definitely can offer Champions League football - as 90min understands the German giants are still considering a move, having missed out on Callum Hudson-Odoi.