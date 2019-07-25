Juventus Reveal New adidas Away Kit for 2019/20 Season Featuring Subtle Camouflage Look

Juventus' new away kit has been launched by adidas for the upcoming 2019/20 season, featuring a light camouflage look that is predominately white with red details.

The Old Lady caused controversy with the reveal of their new home kit, which abandoned their traditional black and white stripes in favour of half and half design with a pink strip running down the middle.

Break out of the pattern. Disrupt the norm. Introducing our new away kit by @adidasfootball, available now! https://t.co/yTtcaiJB07#DareToCreate pic.twitter.com/2GVRBpOi4D — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 25, 2019

Having been revealed by adidas, the clothing giants released a statement explaining their intentions for the new strip in what they described as having a 'futuristic all over graphic and disruptive contradicting details for a bold new direction' as an ode to the city of Turin.

"The disruptive new away jersey's futuristic graphic sits on a core-white base inspired by the urban buildings and structures in Turin. The patterns of these buildings and the surrounding streets have been remixed to create something modern and fashionable for the new generation of Juventus fans and players," the statement read.

"The core-white camouflaged patterns on the body of the jersey is in stark contrast to the hi-res red used on the detailing. This detailing across the club crest, adidas and sponsor logos, plus the sleeve cuffs, disrupts the flow of the graphic pattern.

Image by Ross Kennerley

"The effect mirrors the way in which the most creative players make bold moves on the pitch to change the flow of the game."

Fans can purchase the new Juventus kit online and in stores now.