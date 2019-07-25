Liverpool Chief Executive Confirms Club Pursuing Larger Expansion of Anfield Than Originally Planned

Liverpool's chief executive Peter Moore has confirmed the club intend to allow their current expansion plans to expire, in order to increase their proposed capacity.

The Reds have already acquired a permit to expand Anfield's capacity by 4,000 seats, but this agreement runs out this coming September.

Mike Stobe/GettyImages

But Moore, speaking on the club's pre-season tour of America, has confirmed that the club intend to change tact - as the original draft proposal no longer fits in with the vision held by the board.

"That is insufficient for our plans. We’re continuing to analyse what is the optimum number," Moore said, in quotes carried by Fox Sports.

"I think in the next few months you’re going to hear from us as regards to what those plans will be. I can tell you definitively it won’t be the rather small-to-medium plans we had recently."

Liverpool's capacity rose by 8,500 after work was completed on the club's Main Stand ahead of the 2016/17 season. The club had initially planned an additional 4,000 seats, but given their success in the Premier League and Champions League over the past two seasons, those plans have been shelved.

The Reds do face an issue with Anfield's location, as any expansions have significant impact on a number of residential properties close to the ground.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Moore was quick to acknowledge this, admitting that the club must plan carefully before moving forward with their next steps.





He added: "You just can’t build this massive stadium without limits here. We’re very cognisant of the impact we have on the residents.





"The ability to get people into a ground and get them out of the ground is important as well as the size of what we’re building".

The Champions League winners are one of the best supported teams in the world and with their impressive improvements on the pitch, an expansion in capacity seems like a necessity, rather than a desire.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

At just over 54,000, Anfield is the seventh biggest ground in England - but aspirations of seating over 60,000 fans at least must be on the board's agenda.