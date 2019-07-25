Manchester United Asked to Be 'Kept Updated' on Christian Eriksen Situation

Manchester United still hold a firm interest in Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, as Spurs move closer to signing the Dane's replacement in the form of Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Eriksen's future has been the talk of the town in north London this summer, as the 27-year-old has refused to sign a new deal at the club, with his current contract running out in 12 months time.





The situation has left Spurs mulling over the possibility of selling Eriksen this summer or keeping hold of him for the entirety of the coming campaign, but losing him on a free in 2020.

A number of clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico have been credited with an interest. However, the three Spanish sides have already invested heavily this window and look unlikely to spend big on the former Ajax star.

That has left the door open for United, claim the Daily Mail, who have asked to be 'kept informed' over the midfielder's availability as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add a creative spark to his forward line.

Tottenham are growing increasingly confident of sealing a £45m move for Le Celso, after Betis signed a ready-made replacement in the form of Nabil Fekir, opening the door for the Red Devils to pounce as soon as Eriksen is made available for transfer.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

However, if the reports in Italy are to be believed, United are already within touching distance of securing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.





The Serbian plays a similar role to Eriksen and, with a rumoured price tag of £70m, it would require a huge outlay on United's part to sign the Dane and Milinkovic-Savic - who is valued at around £70m himself.

If Real Madrid push through and sell Gareth Bale this window, then that would free up funds for them to splash out the £150m United are seeking to sell Paul Pogba. It appears a lot of these deals hinge on one another, but may all fall into place as soon as the first one crosses the line.