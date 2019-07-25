Paris Saint-Germain Partner With Jordan as They Unveil Stunning Infrared 2019/20 Away Kit

Paris Saint-Germain have unveiled their new away kit for the 2019/20 season and have once again partnered with the Jordan brand.

PSG partnered with Jordan last season for their third kit, but this time have put the 'Jumpman' logo on their away jersey.

The French side announced the new kit on Twitter, with star striker Kylian Mbappe taking centre stage in the video shoot.

Nike were to quick to point out on their official website that Jordan had a huge influence on the jersey, stating: "The kit is flooded in the iconic infrared shade first introduced on the Air Jordan VI back in 1991. This results in a blistering away look, with head-to-toe infrared giving all of PSG’s teams an audacious change of colours.

"The jersey is framed by a black trim on the collar and sleeves. The same black also details the shorts and appears on the socks in the shape of a double horizontal hoop just below the knee.

"On the reverse of the collar there is an ode to Paris, a city now synonymous with Jordan and set to be illuminated by an infrared glow in 2019-20."





The reaction to the kit on social media has been largely positive, with PSG fans unable to contain their excitement.





The French side will be hoping that it brings them more luck in the Champions League after shock capitulations year after year - most notably last season's defeat at the hands of Manchester United.





The kit will be debuted on July 27 in China, when PSG take on Inter in a pre-season friendly.