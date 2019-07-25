Transfer Rumours: Khedira to Wolves, Hart to Sheffield United, Perin to Villa & More

I'm not gonna lie, it's too hot for an 'introduction'. You know the drill. There's transfer rumours pilled on transfer rumours. They're all here. Waiting for you.

Go for it.

Wolves in Talks With Sami Khedira

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

This is where we're at. Wolverhampton Wanderers, the former club of Kevin Doyle and Jamie O'Hara, have entered into talks with Sami Khedira, a former Champions League winner with Real Madrid and World Cup winner with Germany.



Yes, as per Tancredi Palmeri, this is the state of affairs we find ourselves in. Wolves have met with Juventus' sporting director, and are attempting to take him off I Bianconeri, in lieu of Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Eric Bailly Fears Future at Man Utd Ahead of Maguire Deal



ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Manchester United centre half Eric Bailly is apparently afraid he may be forced to say 'Goodbailly' to the club in the near future, should the Red Devils land Leicester's Harry Maguire, as expected/craved.

Maguire's long-mooted (death by Maguire mooting could be imminent) arrival would increase United's centre back tally to seven, effectively making one surplus to requirements. And according to the Metro, the Ivorian fears it may be him that gets it, especially after Phil Jones and Chris Smalling were handed new deals.



Wolfsburg Chasing Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Ahhh, Emile Smith Rowe. The man with three names, but no double-barrel. The journo's nightmare.



Anyway, the Arsenal striker is being lined up for another loan spell in 2019/20, and according to the Independent, Wolfsburg are leading the charge, after being impressed by his cameos at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season. The Red Bull club are also interested in regaining the player's services, alongside a 'number' of 'Premier League' and 'Championship' clubs.







No decision will be taken yet, though, with the forward still recovering from the injury that hampered his progress in Leipzig.



Sheffield United Eyeing Up Joe Hart



Michael Regan/GettyImages

This is a biggie. Sheffield United are plotting a swoop for Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, should their current swoop for Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson fall through, as per the Daily Mail.



Hart is hurt because he knows he's third choice at the Clarets now, and the Blades are similarly smarting over a deal for Henderson, with United preferring a loan as opposed to an outright buy.



Aston Villa in Talks With Juventus for Mattia Perin



Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Staying in goalkeeper corner, according to Sky Sport Italia, as relayed by Football Italia, Aston Villa have entered into discussions with Juventus over the purchase of Mattia Perin, after his €15m move to Benfica fell through due to medical concerns surrounding his shoulder.



The Portuguese side estimated that Perin's injury would take another four months to heal, and that isn't the only ailment the 26-year-old has had in recent times, having previously ruptured both of his ACLs. Ouch.

Still, Villa want him, because why not?

Vissel Kobe Looking Into Thomas Vermaelen

🇯🇵 A Vissel Kobe target. Thomas Vermaelen that is. He rejected a proposal to go to Al-Arabi, where he could sign for one year with option. At Vissel Kobe he could join former teammates Andrés Iniesta and Lukas Podolski. #afc pic.twitter.com/DEKqtJJ4At — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) July 24, 2019

Japanese side Vissel Kobe are looking into the free signature of former Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, as per Kristof Terreur (as you can see).

The Belgian left Barça this summer following the expiration of his contract, although was he ever really 'at' Barça? Probably not. In any case, he'd join former teammates Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski at Kobe. Cool - next?

Isaac Hayden Could Be Set for Newcastle Stay



Steve Bruce shares a positive update on this man's future #nufchttps://t.co/9HTgX0TNbf — Shields Gazette (@shieldsgazette) July 25, 2019

New Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has revealed he's had a 'positive conversation' with wantaway midfielder Isaac Hayden, fuelling speculation the £20m man could be set to stay despite previous unrest and links with West Ham.



Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Bruce explained: “I’ve had a really positive conversation with Isaac. That goes for a team that’s been together for a few years now. They’re a really good group, honest.



"It must have been a really difficult summer for them. They want to prove themselves.”

Crystal Palace & Aston Villa Fighting it Out for Jonathan Afolabi



Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are among the clubs vying for the signature of Irish striker Jonathan Afolabi [football london] #avfc pic.twitter.com/H7PMabylPO — Forza Aston Villa (@AstonForza) July 24, 2019

Crystal Palace have entered into the race to sign Irish striker Jonathan Afolabi, joining Aston Villa in the hunt for the promising 19-year-old following his departure from Southampton, according to Fooball London.

Afolabi, who is currently leading Ireland's Under-19s to the last four at the European Championships, is a highly-rated prospect, with clubs in England, Spain and Russia all chasing him. Also in this report was Sam Allardyce's imploring of Wilfried Zaha to leave Palace, which was nice of him.

Huddersfield Up Mooy's Price Tag to Ward Off Interest



George Wood/GettyImages

Huddersfield Town have upped the price tag of midfielder Aaron Mooy, in an attempt to retain the services of the Australian midfielder.

Mooy has garnered interest from Premier League duo Watford and Southampton, but according to Australian publication The Age, the Terriers are determined to keep the baldie on their books and, having previously set his price tag at a reasonable £14m, they're looking for a lot Mooyre now.

I'm sorry. It's very hot.