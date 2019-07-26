Pep Guardiola Claims Man City Youngster Phil Foden Is 'the Most Talented Player' He's Ever Seen

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on young English midfielder Phil Foden, calling him the 'most talented player' he's ever seen.

Foden, an academy graduate with the Citizens, has just joined up with his teammates in pre-season, following his efforts for England at the Under-21 European Championships.

And, upon the Englishman's arrival with the squad, Guardiola heaped praise upon the 19-year-old, calling him the 'most talented player' he's ever seen.

The Spaniard exclaimed: "He (Foden) is the most talented player I have ever seen."



The former Bayern and Barca boss then admitted: "His problem is sometimes his manager doesn’t put him in starting XI. He deserves all the minutes but with his competitors it isn't easy. He works incredibly. He knows I’m here to help him."

A day earlier, the player himself had spoken on how lucky he felt to playing in such a talented squad. As quoted by BBC Sport, Foden declared: "I am lucky to be part of it. It is a special team. The success comes from the depth of the squad.

"Anyone who plays will put a shift in and play well."

Turning his attention away from the 'talented' Foden, Guardiola was then asked about any potential incoming transfers towards the end of the window.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Coyly, he replied: "No, not many. I like the faces that we have. Maybe but transfer market is so difficult and the team is good enough. Maybe zero, maybe one, maybe one and a half."

Cityare preparing for their final pre-season clash against Yokohama FM on Saturday.

