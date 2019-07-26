Pep Guardiola Claims Man City Youngster Phil Foden Is 'the Most Talented Player' He's Ever Seen

By 90Min
July 26, 2019

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on young English midfielder Phil Foden, calling him the 'most talented player' he's ever seen. 

Foden, an academy graduate with the Citizens, has just joined up with his teammates in pre-season, following his efforts for England at the Under-21 European Championships. 

And, upon the Englishman's arrival with the squad, Guardiola heaped praise upon the 19-year-old, calling him the 'most talented player' he's ever seen.

The Spaniard exclaimed: "He (Foden) is the most talented player I have ever seen."

The former Bayern and Barca boss then admitted: "His problem is sometimes his manager doesn’t put him in starting XI. He deserves all the minutes but with his competitors it isn't easy. He works incredibly. He knows I’m here to help him."

A day earlier, the player himself had spoken on how lucky he felt to playing in such a talented squad. As quoted by BBC Sport, Foden declared: "I am lucky to be part of it. It is a special team. The success comes from the depth of the squad.

"Anyone who plays will put a shift in and play well."

Turning his attention away from the 'talented' Foden, Guardiola was then asked about any potential incoming transfers towards the end of the window. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Coyly, he replied: "No, not many. I like the faces that we have. Maybe but transfer market is so difficult and the team is good enough. Maybe zero, maybe one, maybe one and a half."

Cityare preparing for their final pre-season clash against Yokohama FM on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message