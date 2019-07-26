Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream, TV: How to Watch ICC 2019

How to watch Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Friday, July 26. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 26, 2019

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will battle in the International Champions Cup on Friday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., marking the first time the two city rivals have played each other outside Europe.

Real Madrid has endured a tumultuous ICC experience, losing to Bayern Munich, coming back from two goals down to beat Arsenal on penalty kicks, losing Marco Asensio to a torn ACL and dealing with constant chatter of Gareth Bale's impending departure. 

Atletico will play in its second ICC match on Friday. The club battled Chivas Guadalajara to a 0-0 draw through 90 minutes on Tuesday in Texas before winning in penalty kicks. Atletico Madrid will turn its focus to the MLS All-Star Game after Friday's match, with the club heading to Orlando for Wednesday's summer showcase.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match via WatchESPN.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here. You can also watch the entire original series Exploring Planet Fútbol, with episodes spanning Iceland, Germany, Japan and Argentina.

