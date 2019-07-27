Liverpool Open to Sanctioning Permanent Harry Wilson Move Amid Premier League Interest

By 90Min
July 27, 2019

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have opened talks with Liverpool over a possible move for Wales international Harry Wilson ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 22-year-old was a standout player for Frank Lampard's Derby County last season but first-team opportunities are still expected to be few and far between after returning to Anfield this summer.

Wilson's future has been the subject of much speculation already, with Sky Sports now adding that both Newcastle and Aston Villa have started negotiations with Liverpool over a possible move this summer.

Laszlo Balogh/GettyImages

It's claimed that both clubs are open to either a loan move or a permanent one, but Liverpool will outright reject any chance of Wilson leaving the club on a temporary basis as they still see him as a possible first-team player.

That being said, Jürgen Klopp would reluctantly sanction Wilson's permanent move away from Anfield if he felt it was in the player's best interest to leave the club.


It's been suggested that Wilson would only be allowed to leave if their £20m valuation is met this summer, although Sky Sports suggest that a £15m fee - rising to £20m through add-ons - would be enough for Liverpool to accept an offer.


The Wales international scored 15 goals and picked up three assists in the Championship last season as he helped Derby County into the play-off final, only to suffer a 2-1 defeat against Villa at Wembley Stadium in May.

Along with the club's other star performers like Mason Mount, Wilson missed out on a place in the PFA's Team of the Season but he still remains one of the most sought after young players following his campaign at Pride Park.

