Philip Billing to Undergo Bournemouth Medical After £15m Deal Is Agreed With Huddersfield

By 90Min
July 27, 2019

Exclusive - Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing will undergo a medical at Bournemouth on Monday ahead of a £15m move, 90min has learned.

The 23-year-old has spent his entire career at the John Smith's Stadium, making 81 league appearances for the Terriers since making his first team debut five years ago.

He played a key role in their promotion winning campaign two years ago, when Huddersfield stunningly earned promotion to the top flight with victory over Reading on penalties in the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

Billing was then instrumental in helping Town stave off relegation in their first top flight season, but was powerless to prevent relegation at the second time of asking - Huddersfield finishing bottom of the Premier League after picking up just three wins in their 38 league games.

The Danish international earned plenty of plaudits for his all-action displays in the midfield, however, and a number of sides have taken a keen interest in signing him this summer, particularly as he has just one year left on his contract in west Yorkshire.

In the end they’ll still judge you, so whatever.

Brighton were keen to thrash out a deal, but it's Eddie Howe's Bournemouth who will win the race for his signature, with a deal rising to £15m now agreed with Huddersfield. Billing will travel down to the south coast on Monday for a medical, and will then sign a long-term contract with the club.

The Cherries have already spent close to £20m this summer, bringing in Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City and Jack Stacey from Championship new boys Luton, and have also tied Callum Wilson down to a new long-term deal.

