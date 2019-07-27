Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid: Twitter Reaction & Review to Utterly Bizarre Pre-Season Goal Fest

Atletico Madrid annihilated bitter rivals Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup, as they came out 7-3 winners in New Jersey, USA.

With both clubs spending big this summer, there was plenty of new talent on show, but it was only the men in red and white who did themselves proud, as Los Blancos fell to an embarrassing defeat.

🔴 Atletico Madrid 7-3 Real Madrid ⚪️



Caption this... 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gTR1MUfWD9 — 90min (@90min_Football) July 27, 2019

Diego Costa opened the scoring within 45 seconds when his deflected effort beat Thibaut Courtois, having been slipped through by new teammate Joao Felix. Schoolboy defending from Zidane's men saw them go two goals down inside ten minutes, as Felix got on the end of Saul Niguez's cutback to poke the ball through the legs of the scrambling keeper.

Diego Simeone's side wasted several chances to make it three, but eventually did so inside 20 minutes when Angel Correa's neat touch and finish from Koke's poked pass beat the helpless Courtois in the opposing goal.

Los Rojiblancos astonishingly made it five before the break as Sergio Ramos' dreadful lofted pass allowed Costa to score again, before Isco's silly foul allowed the Spaniard to complete a first half hat-trick from the penalty spot.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

After such a dismal opening 45 minutes, all Real needed was a half-time team talk to get their heads right and regain some pride in the second half, right? Wrong.





Just five minutes after the restart, Felix found Costa with ease once again and he chipped over the onrushing keeper to make it six.

Real did pull one back when Eden Hazard's (good move, eh?) low cross went in off Nacho, though in truth the defender knew little about it.

The Diego Costa circus then rolled into town once more, with a needless lashing out at Dani Carvajal sparking a 22-man brawl - leading to a pair of red cards being brandished. So much more for international companionship.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

This did not faze Atleti, however, as just a few minutes later Vitolo embarked on a mazy run and finished it off with a fine strike into the bottom corner to make it 7-1.

Real restored a modicum of pride with late goals from Karim Benzema and Javier Hernandez Carrera, but it really was a night to forget. Unless you're on Twitter.

Because if you are, it was fun for all the family. Let's start with the Spanish press., renowned for their (not so) measured outlook on things...

Today’s 🇪🇸⚽️ frontpages...



🗞 “A great team and a ruin” say As after Atleti’s 7-3 Madrid derby win



🗞 “3-7!” say Marca calling the result “scandalous and hurtful” pic.twitter.com/ZbJPB3uxzp — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) July 27, 2019

Hmm.

Maybe not.

The game was played whilst most football fans in Europe will have been asleep, so maybe the neutrals might have a slightly different take.

😳 Atletico Madrid 7 - 3 Real Madrid



Whilst most of us slept… Diego Costa scored 4 goals and was red carded as Atletico spanked rivals Real 7 (SEVEN) - 3 in a pre-season friendly pic.twitter.com/eC9l6i7SQu — Around The Grounds 🏟 (@ArndTheGrnds) July 27, 2019

CRAZY Champions Cup match last night!



Atletico beat Real Madrid 7-3.



- Diego Costa scored 4 goals as Atletico went 6-0 up

- Real pull one back

- Diego Costa and Carvajal both sent off

- Vitolo makes it 7-1

- Real pull two back



4 goals + 1 red card for Diego Costa.



😱😱 pic.twitter.com/BF8cQI016B — Coral (@Coral) July 27, 2019

Not much sympathy for Real Madrid there either...but given Zidane's record at the club, you expect that Los Blancos' most loyal supporters will have shown some humility and perspective in the face of this adversity.

Ok, nobody expects that, but let's take a look at their reaction anyway.

Speechless. This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen as a @realmadriden supporter. 5-0 down to atletico madrid at halftime and in all honesty they could’ve scored 7/8. Embarrasing, disgusting. I dont care if it’s pre season or not we cannot allow this. It’s time to go. #ZidaneOut — Hussein Duale (@HusuJr) July 27, 2019

Real Madrid please sack this man called zidane..... He will ruin my hazard career 😭😭😳😢😣🙆 #zidaneout please.. pic.twitter.com/3IDI6T3joY — Mi leon kachi (@Leoncharles048) July 27, 2019

When we signed Hazard and Jovic, I told you we are at least two midfielders short. Kroos and Modric are too old to be playing together in that midfield, Why we sold Llorente and loaned out Ceballos without any replacement in mind, I'll never understand. #zidaneout. Lol — The Jolly Julyer (@JollyJulyer) July 27, 2019

It's not all about Real Madrid, of course. Atleti put in a brilliant display and rightly so, their own fans are dreaming of what this season can bring.

Joao Felix shows why he cost £113m during Atletico Madrid 7-3 Real Madrid.



🅰️ Assist after 44 seconds

⚽️ Goal after 8 minutes

🅰️ Assist after 51 minutes

👀 Griezmann who?



Believe the hype 🔥#RealMadridAtleti pic.twitter.com/zJjhmhVdxp — 4-3-3 (@TheSporTalk) July 27, 2019

I just seriously can’t believe this. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.



What an experience, getting to see the club I love destroy our biggest rivals 7-3. At my first Atleti game too. Just... perfection. AUPA ATLETI pic.twitter.com/HLAMK06fsb — Colchoneros (@ElResurreccion) July 27, 2019

Nevertheless, most of the football 'Twitterverse' are using last night's match as an opportunity to revel in the misfortune of one of the world's most successful and powerful clubs.

Here's a roundup of the best of the rest that the social media site had to offer.