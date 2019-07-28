Arsenal & Celtic (Still) Locked in Talks Over Kieran Tierney Deal as Move Edges Nearer Completion

Arsenal and Celtic remain locked in talks over the transfer of Kieran Tierney, although there is growing expectancy that a move will be completed before the transfer deadline day.

Tierney has been scouted by the Gunners throughout the summer, with the north London side having seen two bids already knocked back by the Scottish champions over a disagreement on the structure of payments.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Celtic are demanding a fee of £25m for the left back, which Arsenal are willing to pay but the Hoops would prefer the bulk of the sum paid in full while Unai Emery's side have to date been more keen on paying the amount in instalments.

The Daily Record have softened the idea that a move is imminent, stating that 'no deal' is 'in place' as of yet, although they, along with numerous other sources, claim that Emery's willingness to thrash out a deal means a move is likely to happen.

Sky Sports had earlier mentioned that Arsenal were 'increasingly confident' of striking an agreement, and that while no third bid had been submitted, when it is finally offered it is likely to satisfy all parties.

Tierney is currently recovering from a double hernia op but the Gunners are desperate for defensive reinforcements and regard the 22-year-old as a priority signing for the club.

Arsenal increasingly confident deal with Celtic for Kieran Tierney is edging closer. Still no official third bid but talks suggest all parties will be satisfied when it’s submitted — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 27, 2019

Much has been made of the Premier League side's supposed transfer kitty this window, and fears at the beginning of the summer were that the club would be priced out of a move for the Scot due to their supposed £45m budget.

However, currently in advanced talks to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe for £72m, it appears such suggestions were wide of the mark, therefore a deal for Tierney looks more likely than not to take place ahead of the 9 August deadline.