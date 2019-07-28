Kristiansund vs Manchester United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

In their penultimate friendly of the pre-season, Manchester United will face Norwegian side Kristiansund at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

The Red Devils remain unbeaten so far this pre-season, winning four out of their four games - including victories over Internazionale and Tottenham Hotspur. This will surely put United fans at ease ahead of the upcoming season, as they'll recall that they had a poor pre-season before their disastrous 2018/19 campaign

Kristiansund, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's hometown club, are currently midway through their third consecutive season in the Norwegian top flight. Uglan currently occupies seventh place in the Eliteserien, eight points away from the European places.

Check out 90min's preview of Tuesday's clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 30 July What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Ullevaal Stadion TV Channel/Live Stream? MUTV

Team News

Eric Bailly - who was seen leaving the stadium on crutches after suffering a knee injury while playing against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, is doubtful, with Solskjær admitting Bailly's injury "doesn't look great".





Romelu Lukaku, who has failed to make a single appearance in United's pre-season campaign so far, is unlikely to start here, with the Belgian striker hinting his time at Old Trafford may soon be up.





Alexis Sánchez, who should be returning to training following the conclusion of United's tour of the Asia-Pacific, could be in contention to make an appearance, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah

is still rehabilitating following a knee injury he suffered while playing on loan with Fulham last season.





As for Kristiansund, only Andreas Hopmark is out injured. Solskjær's son Noah, who is on the books at Uglan, could make an appearance against his father's club.

Predicted Lineups

Kristiansund McDermott; Coly, Ulvestad, Psyché, Aasbak; Ulvestad, Kalludra, Bye, Diop, Gjertsen; Kastrati Manchester United De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Smalling, Shaw; Pogba, Matić, James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.

Head to Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. United last played a Norwegian side back in 2017, when they beat Oslo-based side Vålerenga 3-0. Marouane Fellaini, Lukaku and Scott McTominay all got on the scoresheet that day as they easily beat Enga at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Recent Form

Manchester United are in fine form, having won all of their pre-season friendlies so far. This is a positive change from their form at the end of last season, when they failed to win any of their last five Premier League games.

Kristiansund have been on a more negative run of form recently, winning two and losing three out of their last five games. They did, however, thrash Lillestrøm 5-2 in their most recent fixture.





Kristiansund Manchester United Kristiansund 5-2 Lillestrøm (5/7) Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Manchester United (25/7) Rosenborg 1-0 Kristiansund (29/6) Manchester United 1-0 Internazionale (20/7) Kristiansund 1-2 Odds (AET) (26/6) Manchester United 4-0 Leeds United (17/7) Kristiansund 0-1 Stabæk (23/6) Manchester United 2-0 Perth Glory (13/7) Levanger 1-3 Kristiansund (19/6) Manchester United 0-2 Cardiff City (12/5)

Prediction

Given the respective form of both teams and the obvious differences in quality, this should be a resounding victory for the Red Devils. Don't expect Kristiansund to ship goals easily though. Uglan have the best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, with just 15 goals conceded in 14 games.





Prediction: Kristiansund 0-2 Manchester United