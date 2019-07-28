Leicester Demand Higher Percentage of Harry Maguire Fee Up Front as Man Utd Transfer Saga Continues

Manchester United may be forced to pay a higher percentage of the Harry Maguire fee up front, as reports suggest that Leicester are unconvinced the Red Devils will be able to offer the relevant add-ons for Champions League qualification.

Despite wanting Maguire's future sorted as soon as possible, as Leicester are holding firm over their £80m valuation of the central defender.

According to the Daily Mail, United's initial offer of £72m is set to be rejected by Leicester as the Foxes are not convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be able to provide the various add-ons that bring the overall fee up to £80m - including finishing in the top four.

From a Leicester perspective, the Foxes are remaining relaxed over Maguire's future, as Brendan Rodgers recently commented (via the Leicester Mercury): “There’s a lot of speculation around Harry but he’s just got on with it. Like I’ve always said, we’re all pretty relaxed with it.





"There’s no discussion. I know you guys are looking for updates but there’s no change from the other night.

“We have two weeks left to go in the window for all of the players. I think it’s just a case of everyone staying focused.”

While the two clubs continue to hash things out behind the scenes, Maguire is so far keen to keep playing for Leicester during pre-season, having recently featured against Stoke City on Saturday.

The Mirror claim that Maguire is willing to play as much as possible in order to be match fit when United are finally able to agree a deal to bring him over to Old Trafford.

The report also notes that Maguire is of the opinion that it would be counter-productive to sit on the sidelines in order to force through a move.