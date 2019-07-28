Liverpool has confirmed the signing of highly-rated Fulham youngster Harvey Elliott for an undisclosed fee from the Championship outfit.

Elliott became the youngest ever debutant in the Premier League when he featured against Wolverhampton Wanderers – aged 16 years and 30 days – back in May.

Following the Cottagers subsequent relegation back to the second tier, the Reds have acted quickly to secure the England youth international, as confirmed on their official website.

Speaking of the move on his Instagram page, Elliott said: "I am so happy to be able to announce that I have signed for @LiverpoolFC.

"To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red! I can’t wait to get started and it will be a truly special feeling to pull the famous red jersey on.

"I’ll work as hard as I possibly can for the club and I feel Anfield is the perfect place for me to develop and progress as a player."

The winger featured only three times for Fulham last season but caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp in that short space of time and prompted the Merseysiders to act quickly ahead of other interested English sides.

He becomes Liverpool's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle, with Klopp aiming to add youth to his already experienced squad that lifted the Champions League last season.