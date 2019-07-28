Liverpool Showed Interest in Free Agent Franck Ribery as Former Bayern Star Eyes Next Club

36-year-old Franck Ribery is still on the hunt for his next club after ending his 12-year association with Bayern Munich this summer and, apparently, Champions League winners Liverpool have shown an interest in the veteran winger.

Ribery leaves Bayern a nine-time Bundesliga winner, also lifting the Champions League in 2013. While fellow destroyer of full backs Arjen Robben decided to call it quits on his playing career this year, Ribery is on the lookout for his next club - with sides as varied as Sheffield United and Qatari's Al-Sadd linked.

Even more surprisingly, Liverpool - according to L'Equipe - were one of the first clubs to show an interest in Ribery this summer, with Jurgen Klopp still a huge fan of the forward.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The report claims that Klopp earmarked the Frenchman in case of any outgoings in his squad, but with little traffic either in or out of Anfield, it seems the 36-year-old is not an active target for the Reds.

Despite the exit of Daniel Sturridge, Liverpool remain relatively well-stocked in the attacking third, with the born-again Divock Origi and wonderkid Rhian Brewster providing backup to Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

In addition, the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and youngsters Harry Wilson, Ryan Kent and Harvey Elliott can all be utilised in the wide roles of Klopp's preferred front three.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

The suggestion that Klopp was interested in a veteran forward to add squad depth is interesting however, as it follows the claim from new Fenerbahce striker Max Kruse that he turned down the Reds in order to move to Turkey.

Liverpool's lack of transfers has irked some fans this summer while the club's domestic and European rivals spend heavily in an attempt to strengthen. Klopp has urged fans to have patience with the club's recruitment strategy however, while insisting the team at his disposal is good enough to compete for more titles.