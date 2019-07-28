Liverpool Showed Interest in Free Agent Franck Ribery as Former Bayern Star Eyes Next Club

By 90Min
July 28, 2019

36-year-old Franck Ribery is still on the hunt for his next club after ending his 12-year association with Bayern Munich this summer and, apparently, Champions League winners Liverpool have shown an interest in the veteran winger.

Ribery leaves Bayern a nine-time Bundesliga winner, also lifting the Champions League in 2013. While fellow destroyer of full backs Arjen Robben decided to call it quits on his playing career this year, Ribery is on the lookout for his next club - with sides as varied as Sheffield United and Qatari's Al-Sadd linked.

Even more surprisingly, Liverpool - according to L'Equipe - were one of the first clubs to show an interest in Ribery this summer, with Jurgen Klopp still a huge fan of the forward.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The report claims that Klopp earmarked the Frenchman in case of any outgoings in his squad, but with little traffic either in or out of Anfield, it seems the 36-year-old is not an active target for the Reds.

Despite the exit of Daniel Sturridge, Liverpool remain relatively well-stocked in the attacking third, with the born-again Divock Origi and wonderkid Rhian Brewster providing backup to Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. 

In addition, the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and youngsters Harry Wilson, Ryan Kent and Harvey Elliott can all be utilised in the wide roles of Klopp's preferred front three.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

The suggestion that Klopp was interested in a veteran forward to add squad depth is interesting however, as it follows the claim from new Fenerbahce striker Max Kruse that he turned down the Reds in order to move to Turkey.

Liverpool's lack of transfers has irked some fans this summer while the club's domestic and European rivals spend heavily in an attempt to strengthen. Klopp has urged fans to have patience with the club's recruitment strategy however, while insisting the team at his disposal is good enough to compete for more titles.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message