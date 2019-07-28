Man Utd Expect Fresh Paul Pogba Bid Once Gareth Bale Is Sold as Brother Talks Up Real Madrid Move

Manchester United are preparing themselves for yet another approach from Real Madrid over midfielder Paul Pogba, with Los Blancos eager to reinvest the money freed up by Gareth Bale's imminent departure.

Real have failed to negotiate a deal for Pogba thus far but, with Bale on the verge of sealing a blockbuster move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, they are expecting to come into a significant amount of money (at least in terms of lowering the wage bill) in the near future.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

United are adamant that he will not be sold, although The Mirror claim that they are expecting a fresh bid from Real to try and lure Pogba away from Old Trafford.

Zinedine Zidane has demanded that Real officials do whatever it takes to sign Pogba this summer, and the money freed up by Bale's exit - including his £600,000-a-week wages - will be used to fund an improved Pogba bid.

Real hope to sell more players to help finance the move, which could cost up to €150m, with the likes of Lucas Vazquez and James Rodriguez seen as potential casualties of the situation.

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

Spanish media were delighted to see a Pogba arrive in Spain, only to realise that it was the wrong one. His brother, Mathias Pogba, has just sealed a move to third division side CD Manchego Ciudad Real, and he insisted that everyone in his family dreams of playing in Spain - including Paul.

He told AS: "I'm here because I'm here, not because my brother is coming. Mathias Pogba wants to come here. Spanish football is the best football. Me, my brother, and every football player. I'm very happy.

"We are calm, always calm. Not because there are rumours that [Paul] will come here. Nothing has changed for us. If he has to come, he will come. If he does not have to come, he will not come.

"I think that he can help any team. If he plays for Real, he will help Real. I always want the best for my brother. If he thinks Real is the best team for him, he will come."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to see Pogba remain as Old Trafford, insisting that United must not even give Real an asking price to hit this summer. However, with Real expected to come into a significant amount of money in the near future, they may be able to make an offer which the Red Devils simply cannot refuse.