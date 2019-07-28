Manuel Pellegrini Admits He's Looking to Pablo Fornals to Help Get Best Out of Sebastien Haller

By 90Min
July 28, 2019

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted that he is looking forward to seeing Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals play together after they debuted in a pre-season friendly against Fulham.


Haller, who joined for a club-record £45m fee from Eintracht Frankfurt, lasted an hour against the Cottagers, with Fornals also making his first Hammers appearance since moving from Villarreal for £24m earlier this summer.


In a narrow game settled by Manuel Lanzini's stunning strike, the pair combined well and showed glimpses of what they could offer this season - prompting Pellegrini to admit after the game that he's looking to Fornals to help create chances for his new talisman.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

"Of course, I'm happy to see Haller out there. It's his first game; he's new and I think also for other new players like Pablo Fornals, and Andriy Yarmolenko who is coming back," Pellegrini said after the 1-0 win, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"In them, I think we have creative players who can give to Haller, to Chicharito, to Antonio, during the game. And then they must score."

Former Under-21 French international Haller comes to the Premier League with quite a reputation, contributing 32 goals in 75 appearances for Frankfurt, and he'll be tasked with filling the vold left by Marko Arnautovic, who has moved to China.


Fornals, meanwhile, has been likened to former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla, and has been praised for his vision, touch, technique and range of passing among things. He laid on 12 assists last season at the Estadio de la Cerámica, playing a starring role despite the club's struggles towards the lower reaches of La Liga.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

With time on their side age wise, West Ham will hope that both will enjoy long and prosperous careers at the London Stadium - with Pellegrini no doubt hoping that his new recruits can help fire his side towards European qualification next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message