Morgan Gibbs-White to Snub Bayern Munich Interest & Sign New Wolves Contract

By 90Min
July 28, 2019

Exclusive - Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to hand starlet Morgan Gibbs-White a bumper new deal, to keep him away from the clutches of a host of clubs – including German giants Bayern Munich.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been tracking the 19-year-old, who established himself as a vital part of Nuno Espirito Santo's squad last season.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

With Wolves looking to spend heavily this summer, a potential exit for Gibbs-White has been touted. 90min has learned that, alongside the Premier League giants, both Bayern Munich and Monaco have also been watching Gibbs-White, but Wolves have no desire to part ways with the midfielder.

He managed 31 appearances in all competitions last season after penning a new deal in January 2018, and Wolves are set to reward his progress with a bumper new contract.

The teenager has already opened talks and Wolves hope to conclude terms before the start of the season.

Gibbs-White enjoyed a number of impressive outings last season, most notably in a 2-1 win over Chelsea in December 2018, but is yet to cement a permanent place in the club's starting lineup. 

Nuno often preferred the trio of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker, but Gibbs-White is certainly seen as one for the future.

He recently told The Mirror of his desire to make an impact at Wolves in the upcoming season, saying: “Since Nuno came in, it has just been positive, positive, positive. Hopefully, we can keep that mentality and keep that confidence going.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"We start with the Europa League and hopefully we can go far in the competition. We’ve only got a small squad so there will be opportunities to start games and come off the bench. I’m looking to start in those games and push even more than I pushed last season.”

He was handed his first call-up to the England Under-21 side this summer at the European Under-21 Championships, and fans are desperate to see him build on that next season.

