Morgan Gibbs-White to Snub Bayern Munich Interest & Sign New Wolves Contract

Exclusive - Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to hand starlet Morgan Gibbs-White a bumper new deal, to keep him away from the clutches of a host of clubs – including German giants Bayern Munich.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been tracking the 19-year-old, who established himself as a vital part of Nuno Espirito Santo's squad last season.

With Wolves looking to spend heavily this summer, a potential exit for Gibbs-White has been touted. 90min has learned that, alongside the Premier League giants, both Bayern Munich and Monaco have also been watching Gibbs-White, but Wolves have no desire to part ways with the midfielder.

He managed 31 appearances in all competitions last season after penning a new deal in January 2018, and Wolves are set to reward his progress with a bumper new contract.

The teenager has already opened talks and Wolves hope to conclude terms before the start of the season.

Gibbs-White enjoyed a number of impressive outings last season, most notably in a 2-1 win over Chelsea in December 2018, but is yet to cement a permanent place in the club's starting lineup.

Nuno often preferred the trio of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker, but Gibbs-White is certainly seen as one for the future.

He recently told The Mirror of his desire to make an impact at Wolves in the upcoming season, saying: “Since Nuno came in, it has just been positive, positive, positive. Hopefully, we can keep that mentality and keep that confidence going.

"We start with the Europa League and hopefully we can go far in the competition. We’ve only got a small squad so there will be opportunities to start games and come off the bench. I’m looking to start in those games and push even more than I pushed last season.”

He was handed his first call-up to the England Under-21 side this summer at the European Under-21 Championships, and fans are desperate to see him build on that next season.