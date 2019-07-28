Steve Bruce on Future Signings, Sean Longstaff Latest, Stanley N'Soki Deal: Newcastle News Roundup

It's been a chaotic few weeks for Newcastle but, with under two weeks left in the transfer window, the Magpies still have plenty to finalise.

The fallout from Rafa Benitez' departure and that Mike Ashley interview continues, Steve Bruce has provided a few comments after the recent friendly defeat to Preston and there are transfer rumours aplenty.

Here's a quick roundup of all the recent Newcastle related news and rumours.

Benitez Would Have Stayed for Another Year If Not for the Board



It's not an easy headline for Newcastle supporters to read, but it doesn't exactly come as much of a surprise.

Contrary to previous comments from Mike Ashley, The Daily Mail are reporting that Benitez told friends he didn't choose to join Chinese club Dalian Yifang for the money as he preferred option was always to remain in England - if possible with Newcastle.

Ashley instead insisted that Benitez was always set on making the move over to China as the Spanish manager knew that his financial demands were never likely to be met.

Something tells me that Benitez' departure is going to remain a talking point for months to come - particularly if Bruce fails to deliver.

Bruce Insists There Were Positives in Defeat to Preston

Newcastle's pre-season preparations continued on Saturday as they travelled to face Championship side Preston, but they ended up on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline as Sam Gallagher scored two second-half penalties to cancel out Jonjo Shelvey's opener.

It's far from ideal, but Bruce was content with the outcome of the match, noting that there was plenty to take away - though he didn't specify exactly what.

"There were a lot of positives out there considering I changed the team," he said, via the Newcastle Chronicle. "We knew it would be a physical test against Preston. Preston are at least 10 days ahead of us."

Let's just hope they are able to sort themselves out before their opening fixture against Arsenal.

Bruce Sends Out Warning Regarding Longstaff

Sean Longstaff's future remains up in the air as Manchester United continue their pursuit of the young midfielder, but Newcastle have been holding firm so far this summer.

That stance isn't set to change before the end of the summer transfer window and Bruce has once again insisted that Longstaff is categorically not for sale - at least from his perspective, that is.

"You never want to lose your best young players, and I think we've made it pretty evident that we won't,' Bruce told Sky Sports News. "We're concentrating on Sean now, getting his knee right. It's his 10th or 11th training session since he hurt his knee.

"I'll just repeat what the owner said - he's not for sale."

Patience the Key for Rest of Transfer Window

Newcastle are not finished in the transfer window just yet. Bruce doesn't think so anyway, as he is still insisting that the Magpies could be in line to make a few more additions to their squad, following on from the recent acquisition of Joelinton.

Speaking about Newcastle's intentions, Bruce said (via the Chronicle): "We have only brought one in but we’re doing our best. I think, as of this morning, I’ve been linked with 26 players in a week - there will be more tomorrow!

"We’re busy working on that (improving the squad). We’ve still got a couple of weeks and I’m quietly confident that we’ll do some business.

"We’re just going to have to be a bit patient - I know it’s difficult - but we’re quietly confident that we’re edging towards one or two."

James McCarthy in Line for £5m Move

Speaking of potential arrivals, Newcastle are being heavily linked with an approach for Everton midfielder James McCarthy, who could be available for as little as £5m as he enters the final year of his current deal with the Toffees.

The Sun are reporting that Newcastle are prepared to swoop in for the Irishman, who recovered from a long-term knee injury earlier this season.

The report suggests that Everton are looking for a potential buyer for McCarthy and the player himself is looking for a fresh start, so there's every chance that this one could go ahead.

€11m Deal Agreed for Paris Saint-Germain Youngster Stanley N'Soki

From a potential signing to another which is starting to gather some real momentum, it is being reported that Newcastle have now had an €11m bid accepted for Stanley N'Soki.

The 20-year-old defender made 15 appearances for PSG in 2018/19, but he failed to truly establish himself for the French champions and is being deemed surplus to requirements going forward.

RMC (via GFFN) are claiming that Newcastle have now come to an agreement to sign N'Soki, having improved their previous offer which sat at €8m, as reported by L'Equipe.

Cut-Price Offer Planned for Amiens Defender Emil Krafth

Finally, rounding off the transfer rumours is a less inspiring piece of news, but it's news nonetheless. Sort of.

According to The Sun, Newcastle are plotting a £1m bid (that's more like Mike) for Amiens defender Emil Krafth, who only recently joined the Ligue 1 outfit following a loan spell during 2018/19.

The Chronicle also recently reported that the Magpies sent out scouts to keep tabs on the Swedish right-back during Amiens' recently friendly against Hull.