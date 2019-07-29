2019/20 Serie A Fixtures Released: Key Dates for Juventus, Napoli, Milan Clubs and More

By 90Min
July 29, 2019

The fixtures for the forthcoming Serie A season have been announced, as Maurizio Sarri's Juventus kick off their defence of the title with a trip to Parma on Sunday 25th August. 

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be looking to get off to a flyer as they enter a new era for the club, but as ever they will be pursued by a hopeful Napoli side, who travel to Fiorentina for their opening match. 

It won't be long before we see the division's two titans go head to head, however, as match-day two sees Sarri welcome his former side to Turin for what will be the toughest early test of his reign. 


That won't be the only reason match-day two is worth watching, however, as that is also when we get our first Derby della Capitale between Lazio and Roma. 

Elsewhere, Inter host Lecce on the opening day, while rivals AC Milan travel to Udinese. In a season which promises to deliver right from the start, we only have to wait until match-day four for the first Milan derby, with the two famous clubs going head to head on 22nd September, and then again in February. 

If last season is anything to go by then the final day fixture between Inter and Atalanta looks a tasty one, while Juventus will hope to have tied the title up by then, as they are faced with a tough test in the form of AS Roma on home turf. 

If Antonio Conte hopes to propel Inter into title contention, then their penultimate mach at Napoli looks as if it may carry serious significance, while they face reigning champions Juventus on October 6th and March 6th - knowing full well that results here could shape the title picture in their favour if things play out as planned. 

