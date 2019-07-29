Daniel Sturridge in Talks Over Trabzonspor Move as Search for New Club Continues

By 90Min
July 29, 2019

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is in talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor over a potential move this summer, as his search for a new employer goes on.

The 29-year-old is without a club after leaving Anfield this summer and is yet to agree terms with a new team, despite plenty of interest in the forward.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The latest club keen, according to ESPN, is Trabzonspor, who have offered Sturridge a two-year contract with the option for a third season with the club, as well as an 'attractive' signing-on fee.

As of yet, nothing is decided, but negotiations are believed to be progressing well, with intermediaries working on behalf of Sturridge in Turkey to discuss a potential move.

Trabzonspor are expected to face competition for Sturridge's signature from Fenerbahce, although the latter's interest is yet to be officially confirmed.

View this post on Instagram

Putting that work in..

A post shared by Daniel Sturridge - Dstudge (@danielsturridge) on

The striker is expected to have plenty of clubs to choose from this summer, with a spokesman for Sturridge confirming (via The Mirror) that teams from all over the world have expressed an interest in the striker.

"Numerous football teams across the world have been in contact looking for an opportunity to bring him to their club," the statement read.

“Teams in many countries including America, China, Italy, Spain and France, as well as clubs closer to home in the Premier League are continuously enquiring about his availability and putting their case forward for why Daniel should choose them."

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

A return to boyhood side Aston Villa has been suggested, whilst the likes of Leicester City and Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, who managed 68 goals in 160 appearances for Liverpool.

He featured 27 times for Jurgen Klopp last season, but started just four Premier League games as he found himself stuck behind Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi in the pecking order at Anfield.

He left the club this summer after his previous contract expired, but is expected to announce his next move in the near future.

