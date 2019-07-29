Jurgen Klopp Issues Fitness Update for Midfielders Naby Keita & Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a fitness update for midfielders Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Both players are now back in training and will be part of the Liverpool squad travelling to Evian for a training camp ahead of their final pre-season game against Lyon, as confirmed by the club's official website.

Keita returns after suffering a knock during the Africa Cup of Nations, while Shaqiri also picked up an injury on international duty with Switzerland.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/GettyImages

In addition to the two midfielders, the Reds are also set to welcome back Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah from their extended pre-season breaks on Monday. The trio were granted extended leave from the club following the Copa America and the Africa Nations Cup respectively.

The Liverpool boss confirmed the update on his players after his side lost 3-0 to Napoli on Sunday evening, stating: "Shaqiri and Keita [are back] as well, they already trained one session with us.





"They are not here but they will come tomorrow because they train today. They will come tomorrow and should hopefully be a step further.





"Hopefully they can play a couple of minutes on Wednesday; five of six [aside from Sadio Mane] back, which is a good number."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Liverpool travel to France for their final pre-season game of the season. The Reds boss will be hoping that his side can improve on their disastrous outing against Napoli.

Wednesday's game will be Klopp's final opportunity to tinker with his squad before they head to Wembley to face champions Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.