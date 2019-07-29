Man City Ready to Pay Mikel Oyarzabal Release Clause as Bayern Munich 'Confident' of Leroy Sane Deal

Manchester City are willing to pay the €75m (£68m) required to trigger the release clause of Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal should Leroy Sane complete his mooted move to Bayern Munich.
Sane has been linked with a move to Bavaria since the end of the City's Treble-winning 2018/19 season, and recent quotes from Bayern coach Niko Kovac have suggested the switch could be nearing completion.
Leroy Sané update. Nico Kovac is confident: “Our leadership is very engaged in the situation there. I'm confident and assume that we will get him”. 🔵 #MCFC #Bayern #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2019
Speaking to the press about the saga, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Kovac stated candidly: “Our leadership is very engaged in the situation there. I'm confident and assume that we will get him."
Subsequent publications have claimed that the 'will' was actually a 'can', but the sentiment remains clear - FCB are 'confident' about Sane.
In which case, according to AS, the Citizens will turn to Real Sociedad's Oyarzabal as a replacement, having already made contact with the club and player over a potential switch.
This would come as a serious blow to the San Sebastian-based club, who have earmarked the 22-year-old as the leader of their next generation, having already handed him the number 10 shirt.