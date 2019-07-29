Mousa Dembele Has 'No Regrets' Over Joining Guangzhou R&F Despite Tottenham's Champions League Run

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has claimed that he has 'no regrets' about joining Guangzhou R&F in January.

The Belgian says that despite Spurs reaching the Champions League final last season, that he doesn't regret the move for a second.

Dembele moved from Tottenham to Guangzhou R&F last January for £11m.

Speaking to the BBC, Dembele said: "When I came to the club they were all laughing, But people who know me know I never regret my choices. It's a shame for me but I didn't regret it for one second."





The midfielder continued: "I was very happy for Tottenham because they deserved it and no-one works harder than them. As players, they are very good guys so you want them to succeed."





The Belgian had the chance to catch up with old teammates after his side faced Shanghai Shenhua two days after Tottenham's game against Manchester United in the same city.

With Gareth Bale's big-money move to China called off this week, Dembele spoke of what lures European players to make the move to the Chinese League.





"Money is a thing in moving here, of course," said Dembele.

"People who come here earn good money but it depends. If you come here only for the money and you don't enjoy the experience and lock yourself away in your hotel then it's bad.

"If you earn good money and you enjoy the culture then it's a good experience."

While the Belgian has settled in well in his new club he did note that: "If there are two negatives about China they are that it is so far from my family and friends, plus where I am in Guangzhou it's hot for the whole year."

Dembele made 19 appearances for Guangzhou R&F last season, impressing in the heart of the midfield as his side finished mid-table.