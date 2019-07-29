Roy Hodgson Slams Crystal Palace Chiefs for Lack of Transfer Activity So Far This Summer

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted his concern over the club's lack of activity in the transfer window so far this summer, also admitting he is in the dark regarding Wilfried Zaha's future.

Palace, who lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United earlier in the window, have only brought in Jordan Ayew and Stephen Henderson, with Hodgson revealing he previously thought he and the club's hierarchy were thinking similarly regarding their summer plans.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hodgson admitted: "I thought we were pretty much all on the same page, that we definitely need players because our squad is very small. But I'm afraid at the moment we're still there with the ones that started pre-season training.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

"The only addition is Jordan Ayew, and I knew that he was coming back as soon as the African Cup was over."

Hodgson later noted how Wan-Bissaka's United move has left Palace short of defensive options, adding: "We need players in certain positions, for example, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not been replaced.

"We don't have two right-backs at the club at the moment. We don't have two left-backs either."

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Hodgson did reveal he has total faith in the board, stressing that he was confident Palace will strengthen their squad before the window shuts.

However, the Palace boss confessed that he was in the dark regarding the Zaha transfer, stating: "Most of what's going on with Wilfried is going on between him and the chairman.





"I can't enlighten you at all, I know what you know I guess. I know it through reading on your websites or newspapers that this or that's happening."