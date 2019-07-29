Sami Khedira: Unai Emery Dismisses Rumours That Juventus Veteran Is an Arsenal Target

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has dismissed claim the Gunners will not be making a move for Sami Khedira, despite the Juventus midfielder being spotted at the Emirates stands on Sunday,

The 32-year-old made just 10 Serie A appearances last season due to a series of injuries which kept him out for the majority of the campaign while his future in Turin looks uncertain.

Juventus' capture of midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, who both play in central midfield, has only strengthened the links between Khedira and Arsenal but Emery claims the World Cup winner is not on his radar.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Emery insisted that the club were not interested in Khedira in his press conference on Sunday (via the Express), saying: "Khedira is a very good player but this is the first time I have heard his name mentioned."





Instead, the Spaniard addressed the reports of Nicolas Pepe's imminent transfer and claimed that his side are only interested in bringing in players who would improve the team right away.





He added: "Nicolas Pepe is a very good player and we are thinking only about signing players who will really, really improve this squad and also give us different conditions.





"There are different players on the table with the possibility we can achieve their signature.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"At the beginning of the market, we were thinking to do one centre-back, one full-back and one winger. We are still thinking the same way.

“Really I want a better team than last season with only new players who can improve the squad and help us to achieve our ambitions.”

In addition to the expected arrival of €80m Pepe, Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Celtic left back Kieran Tierney.