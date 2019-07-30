Edinson Cavani Emerges as Inter's Top Target as Romelu Lukaku Deal Falls Through

In the wake of Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter falling through, the club have set their sights on an ambitious move for PSG star Edinson Cavani.

Cavani has become Inter's primary target after the club were seemingly priced out of a move for Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and AS Roma veteran Edin Dzeko.

According to beIN Sports reporter Tancredi Palmeri, Inter have offered Edinson Cavani a three-year contract with a €9m-per-annum.





The offer comes after Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta stated that Man Utd had asked for too much for Lukaku (via Sky Sports Italia): "We made an important bid to Man United for Lukaku but Man United ask so much for Romelu.





"We didn't find an agreement but we're still working for Lukaku. I don't know what will happen in the next days, football is so strange. We have made a fair and important offer respecting the value of the player."

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Despite interest from elsewhere, El Matador is still seemingly an integral part of PSG's starting line-up, and will likely stay if Neymar is sold to Barcelona this summer.

The forward signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 for a fee of £63m from SSC Napoli, and has since become the club's all-time record goalscorer, bagging 193 goals in 279/